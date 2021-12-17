FORT DRUM — A mechanical malfunction is believed to have caused the mistaken release of some firefighting foam that filled up much of a Fort Drum cold storage hangar shortly after midnight on Friday.
No one was injured and the non-corrosive foam did not cause any damage to aircraft, according to a Fort Drum press release.
A preliminary investigation points to a mechanical malfunction as the reason why the foam was released in the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, cold storage hangar.
The material released is an alcohol-based expansion foam, also known as Ansul JetX. In the event of a fire, the foam cools the blaze and coats the fuel, preventing its contact with oxygen.
Fort Drum officials said the Ansul JetX foam does not contain two contaminates — perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) or perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) — that have been found in foams used at some airports.
“This firefighting foam is an integral part of our safety plan in the hangars, and while malfunctions like this are unfortunate, I remain thankful that we have this environmentally safe technology to protect our aviation team here,” said Major General Milford H. Beagle, Jr., Senior Commander, Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division.
“I appreciate the quick reaction by the soldiers in the hangar, our emergency responders, the environmental team and Department of Public Works experts who immediately contained the foam and implemented the clean-up plan,” Gen. Beagle went on to say.
The clean-up is expected to last through the weekend. The firefighting system in the hangar will be repaired and recharged next week.
