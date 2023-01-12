First baby of 2023 welcomed at Carthage Area Hospital

CARTHAGE — Making her appearance at 6:26 p.m. New Years Day, Raya Annalise Hubbard was not the first baby born in Jefferson County but she was the first at Carthage Area Hospital. The 6 pound, 11.8 ounce first born of Courtney A. Benson, 22, and Jermaine L. Hubbard, 22, both of Carthage, was 18 1/2 inches in length.
Ms. Benson, a Walmart employee, had a premonition that her baby would arrive on the first of the year, so much so, in November she bought a black onesie embossed with gold lettering stating New Years Baby.
“I had a gut feeling and had dreams of the baby coming on New Years Day,” said the new mother whose due date was Jan. 9.
The dad, a soldier, had returned Christmas Eve after a six-month deployment to the Middle East. He had been gone since Ms. Benson’s first doctor’s appointment at eight weeks pregnant.
“When I got home, I pointed to her belly and gave the baby an eviction notice,” Mr. Hubbard said, smiling.
After her water broke the couple went to the hospital on New Year’s Eve, but they said their daughter was stubborn and didn’t come right away.
Also welcoming little Kaya was her maternal grandmother Tara L. Benson of Carthage.
In recognition of being the first arrival of 2023, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce presented the new parents with a gift basket filled with baby items — diapers, wipes, blankets and outfits — from IMEC and Carthage Savings along with gift certificates from Stefano’s Pizzeria, Journal & Republican and Kinney Drugs.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.