First baby of 2023 welcomed at Carthage Area Hospital

Jermaine L. Hubbard and Courtney A. Benson, holding their daughter Raya Annalise Hubbard where presented with a gift basket from the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce represented by Nancy Rome.

CARTHAGE — Making her appearance at 6:26 p.m. New Years Day, Raya Annalise Hubbard was not the first baby born in Jefferson County but she was the first at Carthage Area Hospital. The 6 pound, 11.8 ounce first born of Courtney A. Benson, 22, and Jermaine L. Hubbard, 22, both of Carthage, was 18 1/2 inches in length.

Ms. Benson, a Walmart employee, had a premonition that her baby would arrive on the first of the year, so much so, in November she bought a black onesie embossed with gold lettering stating New Years Baby.

