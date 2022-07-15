WATERTOWN — Work on removing the weather vane from the First Baptist Church on Public Square was canceled on Friday morning.
A work crew, using two mammoth cranes, was going to start removing the weathered weather vane at 6 a.m. Friday.
But the group of citizens working on making repairs to the 131-year-old church was forced to cancel because the Canandaigua crane operating company was unable to get the necessary crew to Watertown get the work done on Friday.
The church committee is rescheduling the work.
The weather vane will be removed, repaired at Converse Welding at 267 High St., and then hoisted back on top of the church once that work is completed.
It is the first step the local group of citizens is taking to stabilize the downtown landmark.
