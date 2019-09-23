WATERTOWN — A flurry of activity to remove contamination is ongoing at a 1.9-acre site of a former Niagara Mohawk manufactured gas plant on Engine Street.
To be finished over three phases, the comprehensive cleanup to rid the site of contamination left by a coal-gas plant that ended operation in the 1950s will cost $18 million.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is overseeing the project “to ensure protection of public health and the environment,” DEC spokesman Kevin O. Frazier said.
With the project beginning last March, the first phase of the environmental cleanup project is slated to be completed next month.
Every few minutes, a series of large 8-wheel dump trucks arrived at the site on Friday with gravel that’s being used to cap the site, while a crew also worked on several excavators and other heavy equipment.
National Grid, formerly known as NiMo, will pay for the cleanup at a vacant, fenced-in site that it owns.
Paul Fisher, construction manager for subcontractor Synapse, said National Grid has no plans for the property once the cleanup is finished.
The next phase of the project will consist of cleaning up a small piece of property that the city’s Department of Public Works owns, with the final phase in 2021.
“They’ll retain it when the second phase is done,” he said.
In 1992, NiMo was directed by DEC to look for and clean up hazardous materials at the Engine Street site and 20 other former coal-gas plants statewide it once owned. It then took 27 years for the work to finally begin.
The Watertown Gas and Light Company, the site’s original owner, constructed the coal-gas plant in 1905 and it was operated by various companies until the 1950s. Those companies were then consolidated into NiMo.
The plant produced manufactured gas using coal gasification and carbureted water gas processes, which led to the site being contaminated by its by-product, coal tar, an oily tar-like material commonly found at former MGP sites.
A series of related volatile organic compounds, including benzene, toluene, cyanide and ethylbenzene, also were found. They are considered carcinogens.
The cleanup includes removing contaminated soil down to the bedrock and disposing it off-site; cleaning the bedrock surface; bringing in clean soil to the site; and installing a cover system that consists of a delineation layer and one foot of crushed stone.
So far, about 1,300 cubic yards of debris — which includes concrete, wood and metal — and 10,120 cubic yards of contaminated soil have been removed and disposed of at a permitted facility.
With DEC oversight, about 8,200 cubic yards of backfill also was put on the site and an estimated 360,000 gallons of water was treated and discharged, Mr. Frazier said.
Once completed, National Grid will prepare a final engineering report detailing the work, Mr. Fisher said.
