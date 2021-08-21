HOUNSFIELD — First responders pulled two entrapped people from a vehicle that had rolled over on State Route 12F Saturday morning, at one point using airbags to lift the car off the driver.
It was shortly after 3 a.m. when the Town of Brownville Fire Department was dispatched to Route 12F near the Sunoco Gas Station. A man and woman had been traveling down the road when their vehicle flipped and landed upside down with a telephone pole resting on top of it.
Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh said the whole scene was delicate as they had to work around the telephone pole, which the car was holding upright. The woman was entrapped in the back of the car, and they cut a door off to pull her out.
The man was in the front with his arm stuck underneath the vehicle. To lift the car, Brownville firefighters lifted the vehicle up by strategically placing airbags around it and inflating them.
“After every movement of that car,” the chief said, “the pole would move as well.”
They were able to get the man out, and both occupants were transported to Samaritan Medical Center by the Town of Watertown Ambulance and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services. Their condition was unclear.
“I really can’t praise our guys enough,” Mr. McIntosh said. “We don’t have accidents like that very often, and they immediately went to work on both sides of that car.”
Town of Brownville was assisted by Guilfoyle ambulance, Town of Watertown ambulance, State Police, Jefferson County Sheriffs, National Grid, and Derrigos Towing.
