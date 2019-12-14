WATERTOWN — More than 50 first responders volunteered their time Saturday to take kids shopping at Walmart for the 17th Shop with a Cop program.
Around 50 squad cars, ambulances and fire trucks were in line outside the Jefferson County Public Safety Building. Families began filing into the lobby, where they waited for their children to be paired up with sheriff’s deputies, police officers, firefighters or EMTs.
Around 50 squad cars, ambulances and fire trucks leave the Jefferson County Public Safety Building in a line Saturday morning as they make their way to Walmart for the 17th Shop with a Cop program. pic.twitter.com/vIOj8Z76GI— NNY360 & Watertown Daily Times (@wdtnews) December 14, 2019
In all, 57 children, whose families needed a little help during Christmas, separated into the cars to be escorted to Walmart, where they had around $200 to spend on gifts. After that, they went to Sam’s Club for a pizza party.
One of the first faces they saw was Sgt. Shaun Cuddeback, who’s been with the sheriff’s office for 19 years. He was pulling double-duty as he was representing the Cape Vincent Police Department as well.
“When you see this many cars and lights with kids hitting the sirens all the way down Arsenal Street, it’s a blast,” he said.
“Definitely” a reminder of why they do what they do.
“I go to work and it’s always in the back of our heads that we’re role models and we have to present ourselves in a professional manner because people are looking at us,” Mr. Cuddeback said. “But, to do the day-to-day stuff, we really can’t think about that because we have a job to do.”
The agencies who represented at the program included the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown Police Department, Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management, Cape Vincent Police Department, Sackets Harbor Police Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, Fort Drum Fire Department, Fort Drum Military Police, state police, Alexandria Bay police, state Environmental Conservation Police, park police, Watertown fire, Philadelphia police, West Carthage police, Black River/Evans Mills Police Department and Northpole Fire Co.
Donations came from all over the community to make the program happen. The sheriff’s office, which led the precession to Walmart with a dozen squad cars, expressed its sincerest gratitude to those who donated, including: Walmart (Watertown & Evans Mills), Sam’s Club, A&E Contracting, Adams Center Volunteer Fire Department, Blue Mountain Spring Water, Car-Freshner Corporation, Colonial Welding, Current Applications, Dionne-Rumble Auxiliary Post 7227, Fraternal Order of Eagles Watertown Aerie 782 and Auxiliary, Heather A. Freeman Foundation, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Employees Locals 3089, Knowlton Technologies, North Country Neurology PC, Waite Toyota, Watertown Police Benevolent Association, Mr. & Mrs. Bruce Hazen, and several anonymous donors.
“Thank you to all of our sponsors and volunteers, as well as all of the public servants who are volunteering their off-duty hours to take these children shopping,” Sheriff Colleen O’Neill said in a statement. “Since 2003, this program has been creating an environment for positive interactions with everlasting happy memories.”
