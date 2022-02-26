FISHERS LANDING — Residents aren’t excited about a new station U.S. Customs and Border Protection is looking to build in their hamlet.
From the increase in traffic on the river, to potential environmental impacts and the disruption to housing development in the area, locals are pushing back against a project that calls for a nearly 19-acre Border Patrol facility on Blind Bay.
“It’s right in my front yard,” said Fishers Landing resident Richard R. Tuckey. “The big thing is it’s going to be a lot more traffic that we don’t need. The dredging out is going to be a horrible thing. It’s going to upset the ecosystem.”
Much of the pushback stems from how this might affect the fish population. Several species like muskie and smallmouth and largemouth bass spawn in Blind Bay. Constructing a station would disrupt that process and counter efforts to increase stock in recent years.
A Draft Finding of No Significant Impact report says there would be permanent but “negligible” impacts on the land environment and “long-term, minor impacts” on surface water. The draft report says the project may impact two bat species but does not specifically address potential impacts on aquatic wildlife around the proposed construction site.
“They make it look all rosy and good, but I don’t believe it,” Mr. Tuckey said. “Whether it’ll slow the fishing down depends on if the fish are even still there.”
Other residents are concerned about housing development. Large homes that maintain the architectural aesthetic along the river are already sprouting near the proposed development site, a strip of land that stretches from Route 12 to the river shoreline on Blind Bay, and more are supposedly being built.
“To me,” said Robert Garback, another Fishers Landing resident, “it’ll devalue the property.”
Mr. Garback wonders why the agency couldn’t look at other vacant lots along the river. Some locals have been asking for property at Grass Point State Park to be considered.
“Why do they have to put that there?” Mr. Garback said. “There are a lot of vacant lots around here. Why they’re doing it there is beyond me.”
A CBP spokesperson earlier this week said the agency is looking into feasible properties around the region for a station relocation, but a decision has yet to be made.
The new station is considered a need by the Department of Homeland Security because the Wellesley Island Border Patrol Station has outlived its usefulness. The draft environmental assessment states that the island station is operating at three times its designed capacity, isn’t appropriately located to uniformly protect regional borders and has become structurally unsound.
The public comment period on the proposed station’s Draft Environmental Assessment and Draft Finding of No Significant Impact documents continues through March 10.
The Draft EA and FONSI can be downloaded from the CBP website at wdt.me/aDaaHX.
Comments can be submitted by mail to John Petrilla, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 24000 Avila Road, Suite 5020, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677, or by email at BPAMNEPA@cbp.dhs.gov.
Times staff writer Alex Gault contributed to this story.
