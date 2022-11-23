PHILADELPHIA — Three children and two adults were displaced after a kitchen fire at 336 Quaker Ave. in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, Philadelphia Fire Department Assistant Chief Rodney LaMora, Jr. said.
Chief LaMora said a pan was burning on the counter which resulted in the counter catching on fire.
Damage to the structure was contained to the kitchen and cabinets in the kitchen.
The fire chief said that a woman who lived at the residence suffered burns to her arm.
Chief LaMora said the cause of the fire was burnt food.
The fire occurred in the Parkstead Philadelphia apartment complex.
Philadelphia Fire responded with mutual aid from Theresa, Antwerp and Evans Mills fire departments.
