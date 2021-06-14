BROWNVILLE — Four hours after a fire broke out inside a home on Reasoner Road and killed five dogs, crews from multiple departments were still working to keep the flames out.
At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Brownville firefighters received a call from a neighbor that the home at 20279 Reasoner Road was on fire. When they arrived, Brownville Fire District Chief Ryan McIntosh said the back of the house was ablaze.
“It was quite involved by the time we got out here,” he said.
After about 45 minutes, crews were able to beat back most of the flames and bring the scene under control. With no hydrants, tanker trucks had to be brought in and a temporary pond put up in the street. Reasoner Road remained closed for hours after the first trucks arrived on scene, blocked by trucks, equipment and emergency workers.
Once the fire was controlled, Mr. McIntosh said crews were able to confirm no one was injured or killed as a result of the fire. But the family who lived at the house kept a large number of dogs, and Mr. McIntosh said firefighters recovered the bodies of five dogs who had died in the fire.
Heavy machinery knocked over the west side of the charred house, sending up a plume of dust and ash, as crews worked to quench the last hot spots and prevent a flare up. A two-car garage attached to the home laid in a heap.
“It’s a total loss,” Mr. McIntosh said.
The family who lived at the home had been back to see the house, Mr. McIntosh said, and were being connected with assistance.
Brownville firefighters had help at the scene from fire departments in Glen Park, the town of Watertown, Three Mile Bay, Chaumont, Evans Mills, Pamelia, as well as the Northpole Fire Company and Guilfoyle Ambulance.
Jefferson County fire investigators were still on scene looking into the cause as of 8 p.m. Monday.
