ELLISBURG — Five people were hospitalized Sunday after a car crash outside Southwick Beach State Park.
According to Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, a 2014 BMW sedan was leaving the park when the driver pulled into the intersection of state Route 3 and state Route 193, directly into the path of a 2017 Subaru.
The BMW, driven by Claudio A. Matta, 59, of Liverpool, Onondaga County, had four passengers, including Mr. Matta, all of whom were injured and taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of minor cuts and pain.
The Subaru, driven by Margaret L. Buch, 64, of Roaring Branch, Pa., contained only Ms. Buch and a 19-year-old man, who sheriff’s deputies said was developmentally disabled. Ms. Buch was injured and complained of chest pain and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment as well. The 19-year-old passenger was apparently uninjured but taken to Samaritan anyway.
Mr. Matta was charged with failing to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic.
