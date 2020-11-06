WATERTOWN — Five people were injured Thursday evening in a crash on Route 11 in the town of LeRay.
According to state police, at about 6 p.m., Dmario E. Thomas, 20, in a 2016 Jeep Compass with one passenger, was traveling north on Route 11 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Interstate 781 to continue west. State police say Mr. Thomas failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2017 Toyota pickup truck traveling southbound on Route 11 and operated by Valentin Arreola, 38, Schenectady, resulting in a crash.
Mr. Thomas, Hazel Crest, Illinois, was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Bailee N. Hall, 19, was taken via ambulance to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
Mr. Arreola and his front-seat passenger, Robert H. Landry, 41, were taken to Samaritan Medical Center with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. A rear-seat passenger, Peter C. Hyland, 52, was airlifted via Lifenet to Upstate with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.
Mr. Thomas was issued a ticket for failing to yield the right of way.
