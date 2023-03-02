EVANS MILLS — Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 11 just north of Conklin Road in LeRay shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.
State police say a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, operated by Kevin J. Brown, 20, Clubb, Missouri, was southbound on Route 11 when he crossed over into the northbound lane and struck the driver’s side of a 2016 UPS semi-tractor unit, operated by Roy D. Graves, 38, Potsdam, and the front end of a 2023 Ford Explorer operated by Geovanny Santana, 34, Woodbridge, Virginia, causing the vehicle to roll over onto the passenger side.
Mr. Brown was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of internal injuries, and police say he is listed in critical condition.
The driver of the UPS semi-tractor, Mr. Graves, was not injured in the crash, according to police.
Police said Mr. Santana was airlifted to Syracuse with internal injuries, and three passengers in his vehicle, ages 17, 14 and 4, were taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for further evaluation. Their condition was not disclosed by police.
The investigation is continuing.
