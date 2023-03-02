State police are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday morning resulting in five people injured. Provided photo

EVANS MILLS — Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Route 11 just north of Conklin Road in LeRay shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

State police say a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, operated by Kevin J. Brown, 20, Clubb, Missouri, was southbound on Route 11 when he crossed over into the northbound lane and struck the driver’s side of a 2016 UPS semi-tractor unit, operated by Roy D. Graves, 38, Potsdam, and the front end of a 2023 Ford Explorer operated by Geovanny Santana, 34, Woodbridge, Virginia, causing the vehicle to roll over onto the passenger side.

