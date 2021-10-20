WATERTOWN — Five Jefferson Community College students were arrested after they allegedly robbed a man of $12 on an Arsenal Street sidewalk Tuesday evening.
According to city police, on a sidewalk near 1050 Arsenal St., Jonathan Perry was allegedly accosted by four men who knocked him to the ground and stole property from him while one displayed a knife. The men then left the scene in a vehicle driven by a fifth man. City police responded to the scene at about 11:44 p.m.
The four men were later found by police in the 500 block of State Street shortly before midnight.
As a result, Jason Bourcier, 18, Ibrahima Camara, 19, Justin Salazar, 18, Raheem Smith, 18, and a 17-year-old male were each charged with first-degree robbery. Mr. Smith was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
They allegedly stole the cash from Mr. Perry, as well as a personal item. All of them reside at 1220 Coffeen St., a dorm hall on the JCC campus, according to city police.
City police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, state police and Guilfoyle Ambulance Services.
