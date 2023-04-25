WATERTOWN — Some City Council members and Jefferson County lawmakers are expressing displeasure with the closing of five polling places for the November election.
In Watertown, voters will not be able to vote at the Midtown Towers or the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station polling places in the general election.
Outside the city, Natural Bridge Community Center in Wilna, Felts Mills Fire Department and Fishers Landing Fire Department polling sites have been “paused.”
Jude R. Seymour, Republican commissioner for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, explained that a pause allows the board to evaluate the impact of the sites being closed. The board is assuming it won’t impact voter turnout, he said.
“If it does, we’ll have to assess why that was and determine whether it’s appropriate to reinstate for 2024 and beyond,” he said.
Mr. Seymour said the distinction between closing a polling site and pausing one is “without a difference as far as the voter is concerned.”
“But we wanted to signal to voters that this is an ongoing discussion and we need the data of what impact the one-year pause has on the administration of elections in Jefferson County,” he added.
Watertown City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III is calling the polling site changes “voter suppression.”
The changes will reduce voting opportunities for people who have voted at the five polling places in the past, he said.
“I believe there was an interest in seeing certain candidates get elected that are more establishment-type candidates because of the interest that they’ve always had in the city,” Councilman Olney said.
He said pausing the polling places was “poorly planned, very quickly put out, not enough notification,” and that he didn’t understand the changes.
Michelle R. LaFave, Democratic commissioner for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said Councilman Olney’s claims aren’t true.
“If Councilman Olney believes that we’re engaged in voter suppression, voter suppression is against the law and if he has something that he thinks that we’re committing a crime, then he should take that to the appropriate authority, and have it investigated. Otherwise, he’s lying,” Mr. Seymour said.
He said that he and Ms. LaFave are committed to getting people to participate in democracy.
“The only voter suppression is coming from Councilman Olney, it’s not coming from this office,” Ms. LaFave said.
Ms. LaFave said the decision was made to pause these polling places because of redistricting.
“We did our election district lines, and this just made the most sense as far as the number of voters per election districts, the number of election districts we have went down, and where the majority of people go to vote,” she said.
The new district lines were approved by the Jefferson County Board of Legislators in July.
“We’re merely the people that implement the lines,” Mr. Seymour said.
County lawmakers Philip N. Reed Sr. and Anthony J. Doldo are not happy with the way the election commissioners handled the changes.
They said they did not know about the polling places being paused until after a decision was made.
“The best way would’ve been to talk to all of us first,” Legislator Doldo said.
Legislator Reed, who represents the town of Orleans, said his constituents were neither notified nor consulted about the change in the Fishers Landing polling place until after the decision was made.
The change affects hundreds of voters, or 35% of the voting population in the town of Orleans, he said.
Several years ago, the polling place on Wellesley Island was closed, causing voters to have to drive over the Thousand Islands Bridge to vote in Fishers Landing.
And now those voters will have to drive several more miles to LaFargeville, Legislator Reed said.
“They enjoyed voting at Fishers Landing,” he said, “And now they have to go to LaFargeville to vote.”
County lawmakers were sent an email in February about the polling places changing. The elections board approved the changes during a March 15 meeting.
“We were not consulted,” Legislator Reed said. “We, as lawmakers and stakeholders, were not involved in the decision.”
He said he has received numerous complaints from town residents about the changes. Orleans Town Board members are also upset that they were not brought into the decision-making process, he said.
If the situation has to do with a lack of equipment or money, county lawmakers should have been given a chance to make policy decisions that could have avoided the changes, he said.
But Mr. Seymour said that he and Ms. LaFave both appeared before the legislature and questions were asked about the pause for about an hour. Mr. Seymour also said sometime in the beginning of March an email was sent to Legislator Doldo telling county lawmakers about the closure.
An email obtained by the Watertown Daily Times states that lawmakers were told Feb. 27 that the elections board had decided to put a one-year pause on the Midtown Towers and Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station polling locations.
Mr. Seymour said that minds could’ve been changed before the official designation on March 15.
“We wanted to hear from people who would be affected by this,” he said.
Legislator Doldo said that he doesn’t think it’s fair to voters.
“To pull the carpet off from underneath them at this point, in my opinion, is wrong,” he said.
Councilman Olney said that in his conversations with county officials, they told him that they did not know the extent of the changes that were going to be made.
It will mean city voters affected by the changes will have to go blocks away from where they had voted in the past.
“It’s not convenient for people in the city,” he said.
City Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said that the city was not involved in the decision, stressing that the Feb. 27 email indicated that the two commissioners already made a decision.
She also stressed that city voters were not notified that the election commissioners were considering the changes, except through a March 8 Facebook posting regarding a meeting a week later that would certify the polling places.
“The voters didn’t even know about it because a lot of people are not on social media,” she said. “I’m hearing from people not knowing that this was going to be done.”
Ms. LaFave said there are still ways for people to vote, even if they can’t get to their new polling place on Election Day, whether that be by absentee voting or voting early.
A letter was sent to most voters to notify them about the changes in polling places. But some voters are just now getting the letters.
In the town of Orleans, the letters were sent in March. In Watertown and Natural Bridge, the letters were sent last week.
Voters in Rutland still haven’t received a letter and they are expected to go out as early as Monday.
“We spend the same amount of money whether 100 people show up or 1,000 people show up,” Mr. Seymour said. “It’s like throwing a birthday party and getting cake and streamers and pin the tail on the donkey and the whole rigmarole, and then no one shows up. We actually don’t want that, we want the opposite, and that’s why we took the extraordinary step of sending people the letter.”
The letter mailed to affected voters included an absentee ballot application, as well as postage paid envelope, so there is no cost to the voters, Ms. LaFave said.
She also said she encourages people who were going to their polling place to vote, to call who they were going to vote for and arrange a ride.
“We’re providing the same services in a different manner,” Mr. Seymour said.
Councilman Olney said if the polling places cannot be opened this year, a city resolution may be considered to get free bus rides to the polling places.
Mr. Seymour said the commissioners happened to finish their work in late February, and at that point they notified their stakeholders.
“We heard from the legislature loud and clear that they were upset about the lack of notice that they were given and we understood that and we acknowledge that,” he said. “It doesn’t help any one voter get to the polls.”
He said that legislators were clear that notifications were too short, and he and Ms. LaFave agree, but he added the process could not go any faster.
“The timeline was, unfortunately, the timeline,” he said.
Mr. Seymour said he wants elected officials to tell people where and how they can vote, even if they don’t like the fact that their polling place won’t be open this year.
Voters can start requesting their absentee ballot now and ballots go out in the middle of May and must be postmarked by Election Day.
Ms. LaFave said the board needed to designate poll sites by March 15, and it is “a done deal” this year that the polling places will be paused.
Anyone with questions on how to vote or where to vote, can give the elections board a call at 315-785-3027.
Times staff writer Craig Fox contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.