WATERTOWN — Five city residents were charged this month for allegedly failing to send children to school.
Each people was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, following an investigation from the city police department’s Administration Division. The division began an investigation into several cases of educational neglect beginning Sept. 8 of last year.
The city police department charged Ashley Simmons, 33, and Joshua Doyle, 42, both of Watertown, for allegedly allowing a child under the age of 18 to miss 71 full days of school, a second child under the age of 18 to miss 44 full days of school and a third child under the age of 18 to miss 62 full days of school despite repeated requests by the district for the children to attend school. They were arrested and released Tuesday.
Kelly Wale, 37, and Todd Merrifield, 55, both of Watertown, were charged for allegedly allowing a child under the age of 18 to miss 42 full days of school and another child under the age of 18 to miss 46 full days of school despite repeated requests by the district for the children to attend school. They were arrested and released Feb. 16.
Rebecca Eugene, 38, of Watertown, was also charged for allegedly allowing a child under the age of 18 to miss 41 full days of school despite repeated requests by the district for the children to attend school. She was also arrested and released Feb. 16.
