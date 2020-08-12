CARTHAGE — To show their support for veterans, Scott C. and Shannon J. Sauer, owners of Zero Dock Street Restaurant dedicated a flag and flagpole at the newly opened riverside eatery July 24.
“I had a brief enlistment,” said Mr. Sauer. “I have a deep respect for veterans and am big on the flag. I’m a patriot and love my country.
Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 and Auxiliary participated in the dedication ceremony and raising of the flag.
VFW Commander Joseph Martel said he and fellow members were happy to participate in the dedication ceremony and the post donated a flag to the new restaurant.
Mr. Sauer said he plans to frame that flag and display it in the restaurant.
“It is very important to me,” he said, noting it was irreplaceable.
Mr. Sauer related that flagpole was donated by Aries Chemical Inc. of Beaver Falls. The homemade pole was originally at the Beaver Falls “Old School.” The use of the refurbished flagpole holds sentimental value for Mr. Sauer since members of his family attended the school.
