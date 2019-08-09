WATERTOWN — Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Applebee’s on Arsenal Street just before 5 p.m. Friday.
Acting Battalion Chief Andrew Denny said they extinguished the blaze within minutes. Nobody was inside the vehicle or injured during the incident.
The blaze spread throughout the entire vehicle, scorched the front end, left the engine and wires underneath exposed and charred the doors gray and black. Mr. Denny said the vehicle was unsalvageable.
“There might be stuff in the trunk that’s salvageable,” he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BREAKING: A car is on fire in the Price Chopper parking lot on Arsenal Street. More details to come. @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/eAh3bz0wBJ— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) August 9, 2019
Firefighters are working to put out the fire @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/ShKRQUUoSo— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) August 9, 2019
Front end of the car was completely destroyed by the flames. @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/MXOmbq24u2— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) August 9, 2019
Firefighters are still spraying water on the engine to be safe. @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/LyqsVBbdrX— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) August 9, 2019
