WATERTOWN — To prevent other accidents, the city is looking at whether a flashing traffic light should be installed near where a woman in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Dec. 28 on Washington Street.
City Manager Rick Finn said the city is looking at installing two flashing “beacon” traffic lights that would make motorists more aware of pedestrians crossing the busy street near where she was killed outside the downtown YMCA on Washington Street.
“It was a terrible accident,” he said. “It was really a tragedy.”
City Engineer Michael Delaney said the cost of the beacon lights would be between $15,000 and $20,000 but their cost would be significantly more if new poles and electrical feed have to be installed, as well.
“No price tag can be attached to public safety,” he said. “It makes sense to install it.”
In 2018. the same kind of flashing light was installed near the city school district complex further up on Washington Street when the four-lane street was reduced to two lanes and a turning lane after a series of pedestrian accidents occurred in that area.
“It worked,” Mr. Delaney said about the flashing light there.
Maryann Denardo, who lived in nearby Bugbee Apartments, was killed shortly after 3 p.m. after she was struck by a tractor-trailer.
City police didn’t blame the driver, saying that he just didn’t see her crossing the road from his vantage point in his tractor-trailer, Mr. Finn said. No tickets were issued.
Mr. Finn surmised if the victim had a wheelchair safety flag — a bright colored flag and pole that easily attaches to the chair — maybe the truck driver would have seen her.
A motorist driving in the outer lane saw her and stopped but the truck driver was on the inside lane and never saw her crossing the four-lane road, Mr. Finn said.
He advised that people who use wheelchairs install the safety flags. They should not drive them in the road but use them on sidewalks. Skateboarders also need to be more careful, he said.
The subject initially came up on Thursday during a meeting of the Metropolitan Planning Organization, a group that looks at transportation issues.
“I’ve seen more and more motorized wheelchairs driving around the city,” Mr. Finn said, adding sometimes people who use them “think they own the road.”
Meanwhile, the number of accidents have decreased about 42 percent when the beacon light and lane reductions were completed on Washington Street, city officials said. Only one pedestrian-vehicle accident happened there since they were completed.
