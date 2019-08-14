WATERTOWN — The Watertown YMCA evacuated clients from the downtown facility Wednesday afternoon in response to flooding on multiple floors caused by a broken bathroom pipe.
Battalion Chief Matthew R. Timerman said the leak from a second-floor men’s room of the Washington Street facility caused flooding in portions of the second and first floor and basement, prompting the evacuation of at least 20 to 30 people. City firefighters were able to drain the water in about 30 minutes, although it left behind water damage.
Staff reported a smell of smoke from the basement, but Mr. Timerman said firefighters found no signs of smoke. The city code enforcement office evaluated electrical equipment to ensure it experienced no issues.
“It was a pretty considerable water leak,” Mr. Timerman said. “Staff did a great job with evacuating the building.”
The downtown YMCA has since reopened after the flooding.
