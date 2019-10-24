WATERTOWN — The Flower Memorial Library’s annual book sale will begin this weekend, with a preview sale taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. today.
Thousands of hardcover and paperback fiction, nonfiction, cooking and children’s books, as well as CDs and DVDs, will be on sale to benefit the library.
The sale is sponsored by the Friends of Flower Memorial Library.
The preview sale this evening is open to Friends members only and will include light refreshments.
The public sale begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and will run during normal library hours. A bag sale begins at 9 a.m. Nov. 2.
The library is located at 229 Washington St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.