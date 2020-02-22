WATERTOWN — With the national kickoff just a month away, organizers are mobilizing to ensure that everyone in Jefferson and Lewis counties is counted in the 2020 national census.
The Complete Count Committees in both counties — coalitions from city and county planning departments, the North Country Library System, and nonprofit organizations — are being deployed to churches, community groups and area schools to get the word out.
Mandated by the Constitution and conducted once every 10 years by the U.S. Census Bureau, the decennial census seeks to collect basic demographic information, such as sex, age and race, for each of America’s 119 million households.
“It’s important everyone is counted,” said Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson, who’s the Watertown City Council liaison to the steering committee.
Census results affect your community every day, Councilman Henry-Wilkinson said.
Their goal, he says, is to make sure the state receives the political representation and federal funding to which it’s entitled.
The data impacts school lunches, plans for highways and support for firefighters and families in need. Businesses also use the data to make decisions about their companies.
For the first time ever, people can fill out the 12-question form online through the U.S. Census Bureau. More than 80 percent of households will be asked to complete the census online.
“The Census Bureau wants you to fill out the form as soon as possible,” Councilman Henry-Wilkinson said.
In mid-March, homes across the country will begin “receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census,” the councilman said. Once the invitation arrives, you should respond for your home in one of three ways: online, by phone, or by mail. Everyone is expected to respond by national Census Day on April 1.
If that doesn’t happen, census takers will begin visiting homes from May to July to make sure everyone is counted.
There will be challenges in both counties to find residents and get them counted, so enumerators will be hired locally because they know the lay of the land.
In Jefferson County, they’ll be able to tell which residences along the St. Lawrence River are second homes and don’t live in them during the entire year, Councilman Henry-Wilkinson said.
Fort Drum has always been a challenge to get accurate counts because it can be difficult for enumerators to know the military installation where 30,000 people are stationed.
With the kickoff weeks away, efforts are already in full swing.
Lewis County’s Complete Count Committee has been focused on four population sets that have, in the past, been challenging to pinpoint and engage in the census, according to committee chairman County Manager Ryan Piche.
In Lewis County, the committee is working to ensure enumerators know where to find off-grid, “deeply rural” residents who are challenging to reach and have performed a “point in time” study of the homeless and transient population.
The Lewis County committee also reached out to leaders in the Amish community to relate the importance of the census and to encourage the community to participate.
Getting the word out involves a public education element, “census swag” like shirts and buttons to hand out at events like farmer’s markets and Food Truck Fridays.
The North Country Library System will provide its computers for people to use to fill out the forms, while the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County and the Watertown Housing Authority are also helping out.
For a county like Lewis in which there are many people without internet access or computer literacy in general, Mr. Piche said it’s a partnership that makes sense.
“Many people around the community already go to the library when they need to get online or to use a computer,” he said. “Through this program, they will be set up to help people complete their Census surveys, too.”
But organizers are battling a host of challenges, from lackluster state funding to low public understanding of the count’s consequences.
Some advocates also are concerned about a highly public, yearlong legal battle over the inclusion of a controversial “citizenship question” could deter some immigrants from completing the census, although the final forms do not include the question.
The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect residents’ answers and keep them strictly confidential. Census information cannot be shared with any other government agency or the public until 72 years after it was collected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.