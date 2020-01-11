Fog descends on Snow Ridge Ski Resort Jan 11, 2020 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Heavy fog sits on top of the Snow Ridge Ski Resort ski hill Friday afternoon in Turin. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Transfer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jefferson Wdt Daily Photos Jefferson County Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News College roundup: Giguere, Clarkson bounce back against Brown in ECAC Hockey NNYCF Youth Philanthropy Council extending deadline for grant requests Fog descends on Snow Ridge Ski Resort Former mayor Butler to be sworn in Tuesday as new Civilian Aide to Secretary of Army for New York Port Leyden man accused of slamming ex-girlfriend’s head in wall State police charge teen with giving indecent materials to minors Multiple watches, warnings and advisories issued for north country Some Louisville residents say they don’t want formation of new water district Most Popular Two Indian River Central students die in LeRay crash Watertown’s Rite Aid Liquors to close in February This young Lowville entrepreneur is bringing another business to the Bateman Dairy co-op finds temporary solution after losing Kraft contract Pair injured in LeRay crash that killed two teens released from hospital
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.