WATERTOWN — Following a nearly three-year investigation, a Watertown man was arrested by state police Monday in connection with 121 sex offense charges.
Jay A. Rogers, 42, who was recently released from Georgia Correctional Facility, is charged with 54 counts of first-degree rape; 64 counts of first-degree criminal sex act; third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; third-degree rape; third-degree criminal sex act; second-degree menacing; forcible touching; and endangering the welfare of a child.
Rogers was arrested following an investigation that began in November 2017. He was remanded to the county public safety building pending arraignment.
