CAPE VINCENT — With the help of the Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry and the cooperation of the town and village of Cape Vincent, more than 21,000 pounds of food will be distributed at Cape Vincent Elementary School, 410 Esselstyne St., on Saturday.
Beginning at 10 a.m., 360 boxes each of produce, meat, and dairy items, each containing 20 pounds of products, will be available. Each vehicle will receive one of each box, while supplies last.
To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, there will be a drive-thru process for the event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive food products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.
Those attending the event are asked to line up on Centre Street or Grant Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.