Village sets special meeting

Village of Black River sign on Route 971V. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

BLACK RIVER — For the second time in two years, challenger David K. Leonard has defeated incumbent Mayor Francis J. Dishaw in a Republican primary for mayor.

Leonard received 64 votes for mayor in Tuesday’s primary election to Dishaw’s 40 votes, according to unofficial results from the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

