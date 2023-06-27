BLACK RIVER — For the second time in two years, challenger David K. Leonard has defeated incumbent Mayor Francis J. Dishaw in a Republican primary for mayor.
Leonard received 64 votes for mayor in Tuesday’s primary election to Dishaw’s 40 votes, according to unofficial results from the Jefferson County Board of Elections.
After losing the Republican primary to Leonard in 2021, Dishaw, who had been mayor at the time, launched a massive write-in campaign to retain his seat in the general election, winning by three votes.
Both men vowed earlier in June to wage write-in candidacies in the general election in November if they lost the Republican nod.
