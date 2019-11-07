WATERTOWN — The city will open an investigation into allegations of a hostile work environment against City Manager Rick Finn.
Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. confirmed a female department head has filed a formal complaint against Mr. Finn. The complaint was filed on Wednesday with City Attorney Robert J. Slye and the city’s human resources department.
The mayor learned of the complaint on Wednesday; the city has contacted an independent human resources consultant, Public Sector HR Consultants, Glenville, to conduct the investigation.
Councilman Cody J. Horbacz said the unidentified female employee believes she’s been “treated unfairly.”
“There’s going to be an investigation and we’ll take it seriously,” he said. “We’ll take action if necessary.”
Although he would not name the employee, Councilman Horbacz said he’s been approached by a couple of other female employees who have described a hostile work environment. He would not discuss the specifics of the complaints on Thursday night.
The Watertown Daily Times has learned that the department head submitted reports of a series of incidents involving Mr. Finn and witnesses who could verify the alleged occurrences.
Mr. Finn declined to discuss the allegations.
“I have no comment right now,” he said Thursday night.
The mayor and the councilman have not talked to Mr. Finn.
Councilman Horbacz said that council will need to make sure that the department head will not receive any retaliation for submitting the complaint.
Mayor Butler also stressed that employees would be encouraged to come forward if they feel they’ve been treated unfairly.
In recent weeks, there have been rumblings at City Hall about issues involving Mr. Finn and female city employees. Mayor Butler would not say that he or City Council knew about complaints against the city manager prior to when the complaint was filed.
