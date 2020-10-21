ANTWERP — A former Antwerp man was sentenced Wednesday to 44 years in federal prison for his role in the sexual exploitation of a two-year-old child.
Logan Decker, 28, of Sioux Falls, S.D., was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to 528 months in prison after pleading guilty to all counts of a seven-count indictment, admitting that he conspired with his wife, Amber Decker, to sexually exploit the child for the purpose of producing images and videos of the abuse.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Decker admitted that on several occasions in July and August 2018, while he was living in South Dakota and his wife was living in Antwerp, he demanded that his wife sexually abuse the child and upload video files of the abuse to a cloud storage account for him to view.
Prosecutors said text messages revealed that Logan Decker was also planning a trip to New York and that he and his wife discussed the continued abuse of the two-year-old, as well as the abuse of two other children, once he arrived.
However, before that trip could happen, both of the Deckers were arrested after a family member saw some of the disturbing texts on Amber Decker’s phone and called police.
U.S. District Court Judge David N. Hurd also imposed a term of supervised release of 25 years to follow Decker’s term of incarceration, at which time he will be required to register as a sex offender.
Amber Decker pleaded guilty June 27, 2019, to same seven counts and was sentenced Aug. 12 to 22 years in federal prison.
The case was investigated by the FBI out of Syracuse, state police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Sioux Falls Police Department. The case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Lisa M. Fletcher, Project Safe Childhood coordinator for the Northern District of New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.