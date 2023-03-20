WATERTOWN — While one candidate already dropped out of the race, another former City Council candidate has entered the campaign.
Former candidate Douglas E. Osborne Jr. announced his candidacy for council. Mr. Osborne ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2015.
There are now 12 candidates seeking signatures on election petitions.
Mr. Osborne, a lifelong resident of the city, is a graduate of Immaculate Heart Central in 2001 and Jefferson Community College in 2009.
Mr. Osborne went on to attend the Rockefeller College of Public Affairs at the University of Albany.
He is now an investigator with Jefferson County Child Protective Services.
As a city homeowner, Mr. Osborne said he has concerns about the city’s failing infrastructure, the absence of decorum of council members and the lack of transparency and public input on the use of taxpayer dollars.
Last week, candidate Robert T. Schorr dropped out of the race, citing that he broke his ankle and had some family commitments.
The other candidates distributing petitions are: Councilman Patrick J. Hickey, former Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani and former candidates Benjamin P. Shoen, Jason M. Traynor, T.J. Babcock and Matthew J. “Spider” Melvin and political newcomers Robert Kimball, Maryellen Blevins, Scott Garrabrant, Michael Wratchford and Cliff Lashway.
Councilman Hickey is running for reelection.
The 12 potential candidates are running for two four-year seats, one that is being vacated by Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce, who is running for mayor.
The candidates must submit their petitions to the Jefferson County Board of Elections between April 3 and 6. They must gather at least 165 signatures.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.