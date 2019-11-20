WATERTOWN — A state prison inmate charged with murdering a fellow inmate at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility in June 2018 was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree manslaughter.
Bernard Szurant, 27, now incarcerated at Elmira Correctional Facility, was additionally convicted in Jefferson County Court of two counts of second-degree assault and a single count of tampering with physical evidence.
The guilty counts came following a two-day nonjury trial before Judge Kim H. Martusewicz.
It had been alleged that on June 18, 2018, while incarcerated at the Cape Vincent prison, Szurant intentionally caused the death of Mark McCray, 61, by repeatedly striking and kicking him about the head and neck and choking him, causing severe damage to Mr. McCray’s brain and throat, which resulted in his death.
It was further alleged that on the same day, Szurant caused physical injury to two corrections officers by struggling with them, causing a scratch one officer’s left hand and bruising to his face and scratches to the second officer’s leg and arm, and bruising on his left knee.
Szurant was also charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly hiding clothing, gloves and shoes in his cell while knowing that the items were about to be produced or used in an official proceeding.
He is due to be sentenced on the convictions Dec. 18.
He is serving a 1½- to 3-year state prison sentence imposed in Kings County in February for a second-degree attempted assault conviction, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.