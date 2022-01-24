WATERTOWN — The former chief and treasurer of the Carthage Area Rescue Squad was sentenced Monday to probation and ordered to repay more than $100,000 he stole from the organization.
Matthew D. Christman, West Carthage, was sentenced in Jefferson County Court to five years’ probation and ordered to pay $105,013 in restitution after pleading guilty Nov. 8 to third-degree larceny.
When Mr. Christman was arrested by Carthage village police March 2, 2020, Chief Reginald Huber reported there had been misappropriated funds from rescue squad accounts at Carthage Savings and Loan and Northern Credit Union totaling $120,013 through 159 ATM withdrawals and associated withdrawal fees from January 2018 through May 2019.
Mr. Christman was caught on ATM videos 100 times, according to a police report.
After the embezzlement, the rescue squad’s board of directors suspended the leadership of the squad, made new appointments and restructured the board.
The squad provides emergency and non-emergency pre-hospital care for the towns of Wilna and Champion to encompass the villages of Carthage and West Carthage.
