WATERTOWN — Matthew D. Christman of West Carthage, former chief and treasurer for Carthage Area Rescue Squad, appeared in Jefferson County Court on Monday.
After pleading guilty to third-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing $120,000 from the ambulance squad, he will appear for sentencing Jan. 24. At that time he is expected to be placed on probation for five years and, as a stipulation, pay restitution for an undisclosed, at this time, amount.
“We at Carthage Area Rescue Squad are happy to hear that a decision has been made on the charges brought about against ex chief/treasurer Matthew Christman,” said Amanda L. Henry CARS Chief of Operations. “Justice has been served not only for our organization but for the community that we serve. We are happy to be able to continue to move forward and rebuild the trust of our community. We again are so thankful for all of the support we have received during this time.”
When Mr. Christman was arrested by Carthage village police March 2, 2020, Chief Reginald Huber reported there had been misappropriated funds from accounts at Carthage Savings and Loan and Northern Credit Union totaling $120,013 through 159 ATM withdrawals and associated withdrawal fees from January 2018 through May 2019. Mr. Christman was caught on ATM videos 100 times according to a police report.
After the alleged embezzlement, the rescue squad’s board of directors suspended the leadership of the squad, made new appointments and restructured the board.
The current chief said the organization’s bylaws have been revamped and paid employees are no longer allowed to serve on the board. Oversights for financial record-keeping have also been put in place.
Carthage Area Rescue Squad is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that was established in 1961. The squad provides emergency and non-emergency pre-hospital care for the towns of Wilna and Champion to encompass the villages of Carthage and West Carthage.
