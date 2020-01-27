WATERTOWN — Kenneth A. Mix never expected to be sitting behind the city manager’s desk almost four years after he retired as the head of the city’s planning department.
But Mr. Mix was there in the third-floor office on Monday morning, waiting for an IT employee to give him a new password to get into the city’s computer system.
“Absolutely not,” Mr. Mix said when asked whether he thought that he’d ever be serving as the temporary city manager.
Mr. Mix was appointed to the position after City Manager Rick Finn abruptly resigned on Friday, following a four-hour City Council meeting in executive session to talk about Mr. Finn’s future.
Mr. Finn had been the subject of a workplace harassment complaint filed by city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner. A consultant completed its investigation into the complaint last week.
The city isn’t releasing the report or its contents, saying it was a personnel matter. As part of its policy on employee complaints, the city doesn’t make such information public to protect witnesses who come forward with complaints, City Attorney Robert J. Slye said.
Most likely, the public will never know what led to Mr. Finn resigning.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said on Friday the council had determined that Mr. Finn’s alleged behavior did not rise to the level of having created a hostile work environment, but that “other concerns and issues arose during the investigation which are of concern to both Mr. Finn and the City Council.”
So it will now be up to Mr. Mix, the former city planning and community development coordinator for 30 years, to steer the city ship until a new city manager is appointed.
“My understanding is that I keep operations on an even keel, keep the operations of the city moving forward until a permanent person is hired,” he said.
Mr. Mix emphasized he’s there temporarily; he’s not interested in being city manager. After all, he’s a full-time farmer and must be ready in the spring to plant vegetables and cut flowers at his Champion farm.
Things happened that quickly on Friday.
Council members came into Friday’s meeting without knowing what might happen to Mr. Finn, Mr. Slye said. It was during that meeting that council members and Mr. Finn agreed it was time for him to go, so Mr. Slye quickly put together a separation agreement and council approved it.
The day before, Mayor Smith called Mr. Mix to see if he’d be willing to serve as the temporary city manager if Mr. Finn were to leave. The Mayor then called late Friday afternoon to see whether he’d accept the position.
With Mr. Finn’s resignation happening so quickly, Mr. Mix said he’s still finding out what the interim position entails, what will be expected of him and for how long he’ll serve as the temporary city manager.
During his uneventful first day on the job, he worked on some invoices and other paperwork in the morning. Later, he introduced himself to staff he didn’t know andsaid “hi” to those he knew.
Over the next couple of days, he’ll get updates on recent city issues and projects, he said.
He was well-liked by his peers and respected by city staff before retiring on March 31, 2016.
Michael A. Lumbis worked under Mr. Mix in the Planning Department for 23 years.
“He’s a great guy,” Mr. Lumbis said, calling him a leader. “And certainly knows what the city does for his many years of service.”
Since retiring, he’s been in City Hall just a half dozen times for meetings and met Mr. Finn just a few times. But it didn’t take him long on Monday to get reacquainted with City Hall.
“It’s like coming into to work on just another day, even being gone for four years,” he said.
City Council members will start the process of looking for a new city manager when they have their first meeting on Feb. 3.
As for Mr. Finn, he left City Hall without making a comment. Before the building reopened on Monday morning, Mr. Finn returned to gather his belongings in his office and quietly left.
His resignation went into effect immediately on Friday.
