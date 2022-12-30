WATERTOWN — The now former Clayton Town Justice William F. Ramseier was sworn into State Supreme Court in the 5th Judicial District on Friday afternoon at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown by Judge James P. McClusky.
Judge McClusky said hiring Judge Ramseier as his law clerk, a role he held since 2012, was one of the two best decisions he’s made as a judge.
“Unfortunately, the Jefferson County Republican Party, the delegates of the 5th Judicial District to the Republican and Conservative Conventions, and the voters in the 5th Judicial District, all saw what I saw in Will, so now Will leaves my service, and will put his skill to better use serving the entire district,” Judge McClusky said.
While working with Judge McClusky, Judge Ramseier served as the Clayton town justice since 2014.
Judge McClusky complimented Judge Ramseier on his knowledge of the law, judicial temperament and the way he treats people.
After losing an election to decide town justice for Clayton in 2001, Judge Ramseier “did not sulk, he did not play victim, he analyzed why he lost, made changes, became devout in the local Republican Party, and he got to know the people that make decisions,” Judge McClusky said.
“Those of you that know Will, knows that when you get to know him, you cannot, not like him,” Judge McClusky said.
Judge Ramseier’s wife, Mia, put the robe on him immediately after he was sworn in by Judge McClusky.
Judge Ramseier graduated in 1993 from the City University of New York School of Law in Queens, and prior to working alongside Judge McClusky, he was a partner in Carter, Remseier & Holcombe law firm in Clayton.
“I believe becoming a judge is one of the highest forms of public service that an attorney can undertake,” Judge Rameseir said. “It is my profound hope that I will execute my role as judge in a manner that will make all of you proud, for I would not be standing here without the incredible support of so many of you here today.”
Judge Ramseier said Judge McClusky was the first person to encourage him to run.
“It is now my honor to serve with you in Jefferson County,” Judge Ramseier said to Judge McClusky.
Judge McClusky said that with the additional Supreme Court judge based in Jefferson County, he hopes the county will retain the positions in the 5th Judicial District, which consists of Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, Herkimer, Oneida and Onondaga counties.
