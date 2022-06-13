CAPE VINCENT — Long-time business leader Urban C. Hirschey died June 2 at age 84.
Mr. Hirschey, along with his late brother, Lee, owned and operated the family’s business, Climax Manufacturing Co., in Castorland for more than 40 years. The brothers were the third generation of the family to operate Climax. Urban Hirschey retired in 2008 when the company was sold.
In 2002, Mr. Hirschey moved from Carthage to Cape Vincent, where he served three terms as town supervisor. As supervisor, Mr. Hirschey was a vocal opponent to a 285-megawatt industrial wind farm project proposed in the town by BP Wind Energy. The company announced in 2014 that it would not proceed with the project.
Mr. Hirschey also served in several positions with the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency, including as chairman of its board of directors, and was formerly chairman of the Wind Power Ethics Group.
He was also active in the Ontario Bay Initiative, the Antique Boat Museum, the Thousand Islands Land Trust and Ducks Unlimited.
