Jason M. Traynor, a former candidate for Watertown City Council, addresses Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith just before being removed from the City Council's meeting Monday night. Video screenshot

WATERTOWN — Former City Council candidate Jason M. Traynor was removed from Monday night’s City Council meeting after he created a disturbance.

Mr. Traynor was escorted out of the meeting by a police officer after Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith told him that he could no longer speak during the public participation portion of the meeting.

But Mr. Traynor refused to stop speaking. The city has a three-minute limit to speak. The mayor said that Mr. Traynor had spoken for four minutes.

He was ordered to leave the council chambers after he addressed the mayor in a derogatory manner.

