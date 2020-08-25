WASHINGTON D.C. — Sean Parnell, a former 10th Mountain Division soldier and current Pennsylvania congressional candidate, spoke at the Republican National Convention on Monday.
Mr. Parnell, a former Army captain, was sent overseas to Afghanistan. In 2006, he and others in his platoon were injured when they were attacked by members of the Taliban.
Mr. Parnell spoke about how his experiences in the Army formed his opinion on the country, and how the diversity of his platoon in Afghanistan helped him to understand what unites all Americans.
“In the face of death, I saw ordinary Americans become heroes,” he said. “In our darkest hour, when our survival depended on each other, my men and I learned an important lesson. We all bleed red. Our differences did not define us.”
Mr. Parnell said when he returned home, he was disappointed with the ideals of the party his family had raised him in — the Democrats.
“I watched as Joe Biden spit venom at an auto worker who dared to question Joe’s intent to dismantle the second amendment and take your guns,” he said.
Mr. Parnell said the “new Democrat party” sews divisions and vilifies hardworking Americans as “uneducated racists, clinging to guns and Bibles.”
He said President Donald J. Trump stands for the ideals he believes are at America’s core, and he believes in the president’s view for the future of the country.
Mr. Parnell invited “traditional Democrats” who may be disillusioned with the path of the party in recent years to stand with Republicans.
“America needs all her patriots to run to her defense,” he said.
Mr. Parnell is running for the House seat in PA-17, which includes much of the northern Pittsburgh suburbs. He’s running against the Democratic incumbent Conor Lamb, a former Marine Corps lawyer and reserve captain who spoke during last week’s Democratic National Convention.
