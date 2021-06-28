FORT DRUM — Veterans groups have come in defense of Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff and a former 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum commander, demanding that advertisers stop supporting Tucker Carlson after the Fox News TV host called the general “a pig” and “stupid.”
The kerfuffle began last week when Gen. Milley told lawmakers — most pointedly Rep. Matt Gaetz — that it’s important for military personnel to be “open minded,” “widely read” and educated about issues, including about Critical Race Theory, according to national published reports.
During his remarks before lawmakers, Gen. Milley also said he wanted to find out what caused “thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the constitution of the United States of America,” referring to the U.S. Capitol riots.
“What is wrong with understanding? Having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?” an irritated Milley asked last week during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.
His comments left Gaetz, a Florida Republican, shaking his head in disgust.
On his program Friday, Mr. Carlson criticized the nation’s highest ranking military officer, saying that he was “not only a pig, but stupid,” according to Newsweek. The Fox show host then doubled down on Friday, calling the general “disgraceful.”
In response, veterans groups and service members have expressed their dismay with the television host, calling for United Services Automobile Association (USAA), a banking and insurance company that primarily serves vets and their families, to yank its advertising from the program, according to Newsweek.
Mr. Carlson has recently been critical of the military for becoming “soft,” “woke” and “feminized.”
Since his comments aired, USAA customers have contacted the insurance company — on social media and in phone calls — threatening to cancel their insurance policies unless the company pulled its ads, according to national media accounts.
Gen. Milley also came under fire recently when it became known that he was among three high-ranking officials who talked then-President Donald J. Trump out of using military force to quell Black Lives Matter protests last year.
Gen. Milley reportedly convinced the former president not to shoot or beat up protestors, as the former president was considering.
The general got into a shouting match about the situation, according to an upcoming book.
Wall Street Journal writer Michael C. Bender writes in his book “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” that the former president blew up when the general pushed back on using military force to deal with the protests.
