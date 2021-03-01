ADAMS — A former employee of Fuccillo Automotive Group is charged with stealing more than $1.1 million from the business by allegedly forging the name of the company’s president, William B. Fuccillo Sr.
Joseph A. Pompo, 31, Syracuse, was charged by state police Friday with first-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing $1,119,794 from the automotive dealership business based in Adams.
Mr. Pompo was arraigned Friday in Watertown City Court and released on his own recognizance. According to a deposition filed with the court, Mr. Pompo was employed as Fuccillo’s director of taxation and finance. In October, the business learned that Mr. Pompo had started a company of his own without the knowledge or permisssion of Mr. Fuccillo Sr. and William B. Fuccillo Jr, vice president of Fuccillo Automotive Group.
The company Mr. Pompo started was called New Freedom Reinsurance 6 Company Inc., for which he was listed as president and beneficiary of the company, court documents show. According to affidavits filed by both Fuccillos, Mr. Pompo on several occasions forged either the signature of Mr. Fuccillo Sr. or Mr. Fuccillo Jr. on letters stating that Mr. Pompo was authorized to act on behalf of Fuccillo Automotive Group and two related businesses, Reinsurance BFJ, Ltd., of which Mr. Fuccillo Jr. is president and sole beneficiary, and HUGE Reinsurance, Ltd, of which Mr. Fuccillo Sr. is president and sole beneficiary.
According to a deposition filed with the court, Mr. Pompo forged the signatures “so he could funnel money into his company.” Both Fuccillos signed affidavits stating that they did not sign any of the letters or authorize Mr. Pompo to do so on their behalf, nor did they grant Mr. Pompo any authority to make binding decisions on their behalf, as the letters allegedly claimed was the case.
