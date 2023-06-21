WATERTOWN — Former Jefferson Community College President Ty A. Stone has resigned her position as president of Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee, according to a published report.
Chattanoogan.com reports that her last day at Cleveland State will be June 30. She began her tenure at the college July 1, becoming the college’s first Black female president.
The report does not indicate why Ms. Stone resigned her position or if she has accepted another position.
Ms. Stone was president of JCC from 2017 until resigning in 2022 to accept the position in Tennessee.
Daniel J. Dupee II, a Watertown High School graduate who had been serving as JCC’s administrator-in-charge since Ms. Stone’s departure, was appointed JCC president on June 6.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.