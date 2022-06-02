WATERTOWN — John P. Burns, who served as the Jefferson County sheriff for a dozen years, died at his home earlier on Thursday.
When elected in 2002, Mr. Burns became the first Democratic sheriff to take over the office since the 1980s. At his swearing-in ceremony in January 2003, a few weeks into the position, he called the job a “wild ride,” according to a previous report in the Watertown Daily Times. His law enforcement career beginning in 1983, Mr. Burns was a deputy for four years and then a detective for 15 before being elected and spending 12 years as sheriff. He retired in 2014.
“I am stunned,” Darrel J. Aubertine, a former state senator and assemblyman, former director of New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and former chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, said of Mr. Burns's death. “John was hard working. He had a lot of integrity. He was certainly a proud sheriff’s deputy and then county sheriff.”
Mr. Aubertine said he had known Mr. Burns since they were both young while their families had neighboring farms.
“He had several major accomplishments as sheriff,” Mr. Aubertine said. “I think very few people would argue that he wasn’t a good sheriff.”
Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill announced on Thursday that Mr. Burns had died. On top of his work as deputy, detective and then sheriff, she noted that he served on the Metro-Jefferson Narcotics Task Force.
“Our hearts and prayers are with John’s family and those who worked with and for him,” she said in a statement. “He was a community minded public servant who dedicated a career to protecting and serving the residents of Jefferson County.”
Sheriff Burns, a 1978 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School, was the son of Karl R. and Rosemary P. Burns. His father was mayor of Watertown in the 1970s and early 1980s.
For a period, Mr. Burns owned and operated the historic Paddock Arcade with his former wife, Roxanne P. Burns, who served several terms on the Watertown City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.