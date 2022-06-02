WATERTOWN — John P. Burns, who served as the Jefferson County sheriff for a dozen years, died at his home on Thursday from apparent natural causes. He was 62.
When elected in 2002, Mr. Burns became the first Democratic sheriff to hold the office since the 1980s. At his swearing-in ceremony in January 2003, a few weeks into the position, he called the job a “wild ride,” according to a previous report in the Watertown Daily Times. His law enforcement career began in 1983. Mr. Burns was a deputy for four years and then a detective for 15 before being elected and spending 12 years as sheriff. He retired in 2014.
“I am stunned,” said Darrel J. Aubertine, a former state senator and assemblyman, former director of the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and former chair of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. “John was hardworking. He had a lot of integrity. He was certainly a proud police officer, sheriff’s deputy and then county sheriff.”
Mr. Aubertine said he had known Mr. Burns since they were both young while their families had neighboring farms.
“He had several major accomplishments as sheriff,” Mr. Aubertine said. “I think very few people would (say) that he wasn’t a good sheriff.”
Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill announced on Thursday that Mr. Burns had died. On top of his work as deputy, detective and then sheriff, she noted that he served on the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force.
“Our hearts and prayers are with John’s family and those who worked with and for him,” she said in a statement. “He was a community-minded public servant who dedicated a career to protecting and serving the residents of Jefferson County.”
Mr. Burns, a 1978 graduate of Immaculate Heart Central School, was the son of Karl R. and Rosemary P. Burns. His father was mayor of Watertown in the 1970s and early 1980s.
Sheriff O’Neill, who succeeded Mr. Burns when he retired, said he was welcoming to her when she was sheriff-elect.
“The transition from his administration to mine was basically seamless,” Sheriff O’Neill said. “He always treated me very well.”
She said their careers crossed paths many times, dating back to 1987 when he was a deputy and she was a state trooper. There were many times the two would be at the same accident scene, crime scene or social event.
“The cooperation that we see between the different agencies in our community is really extraordinary and not taken for granted,” Sheriff O’Neill said. “There was never any competition between us personally, certainly, or our agencies.”
For a period, Mr. Burns owned and operated the historic Paddock Arcade with his former wife, Roxanne P. Burns, who served several terms on the Watertown City Council.
