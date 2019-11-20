WATERTOWN — A former employee with the Patrick L. Evans Law Office has been indicted by a grand jury on 22 counts in connection to thousands of dollars missing from the firm’s escrow account.
Carmen A. Disario, 57, of 24891 County Route 53, Watertown, has been identified as the former employee who was arrested on Nov. 11 in connection to a reported larceny at the law office in excess of $50,000, according to a release issued by the city police department Wednesday.
Ms. Disario was charged with second-degree grand larceny, second-degree possession of stolen property and 20 counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was arraigned in Jefferson County Court on Nov. 15 and later released on her own recognizance.
The charges stem from when a representative of the law office filed a larceny report with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, saying the firm was missing several thousand dollars from its escrow account. An investigation shows that Ms. Disario, starting in 2011, allegedly committed several forgeries and stolen money from the firm.
The department’s investigation was turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review and later presented to a grand jury, resulting in the charges.
