WATERTOWN — Former city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner has settled her sexual discrimination lawsuit against the city.
The city has agreed to settle the lawsuit out of court for $100,000.
Ms. Gardner filed the lawsuit against the city claiming that she was discriminated against and that she worked in a hostile work environment.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix announced the settlement shortly after midnight Tuesday morning after council members met in executive session to discuss the settlement.
“It’s settled and we’re glad it’s behind us,” he said.
Under the agreement, the city will pay Ms. Gardner $40,000, and another $40,000 to the law firm of Gleason, Dunn Walsh and O’Shea, which represented her in an Article 78 proceeding.
Rochester attorney James D. Hartt, who filed the federal lawsuit against the city, will receive the remaining $20,000.
The judge in the federal lawsuit wanted both sides to meet with a mediator before the case headed to court, Mr. Mix said.
The city is not admitting that Ms. Gardner’s claims were true, only that it would pay her legal costs, Mr. Mix said.
Ms. Gardner filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, claiming that the city failed to protect her against a hostile work environment created by former City Manager Richard M. Finn, who resigned in January 2019.
She had claimed she was wrongfully fired.
Previously, she filed two complaints with the state Division of Human Rights against the city. She withdrew the complaints so she could file the federal lawsuit.
The federal lawsuit alleged Mr. Finn hollered at her in front of other department heads on at least two occasions. It also alleged she was treated differently than male department heads.
The lawsuit also claims she was sexually discriminated against.
Their relationship had previously deteriorated after they disagreed on a plan to combine the grounds crews of the public works department and the parks and recreation department.
As a result of the disagreement, Ms. Gardner has claimed that he retaliated against her by taking away her compensatory time.
In the court papers, Ms. Gardner claimed her career in public service was ruined from the city’s treatment of her and she “suffered catastrophic harm to her intended career trajectory.”
She suffered emotionally and physically from stress, anxiety and depression after the city retaliated against her and after being suspended and eventually fired by Mr. Mix, according to court papers.
She also filed an Article 78 petition in state Supreme Court challenging her termination. Judge James P. McClusky automatically sent that proceeding to the state Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department, Rochester, where it is still pending.
Mr. Finn resigned after the city retained an outside consultant to investigate the claims that he created a hostile work environment.
A disciplinary hearing was then held, which determined that Ms. Gardner was guilty of insubordination and misconduct regarding the way she handled her allegations against Mr. Finn.
The city claimed that she talked to the media about her claims against Mr. Finn and went out of the chain of command by discussing the issue with City Council members.
Ms. Gardner could not be reached for comment.
