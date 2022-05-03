CANTON — Cara Chapman is joining North Country Public Radio as the newest member of its news department.
She will be based in Plattsburgh in NCPR’s Champlain Valley bureau.
She is a lifelong resident of Clinton County and a native of Schuyler Falls. Ms. Chapman has covered government and politics for the Plattsburgh Press-Republican since 2019, returning to the newspaper mere months before the first presidential impeachment proceedings for Donald J. Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, she served as the Press-Republican’s crime reporter from 2015 to 2017. She was named the New York Press Association Better Newspaper Contest’s “Rookie” Reporter of the Year for 2015.
“I’m so excited to join yet another devoted news team at NCPR, reinvigorate my audio reporting skills and expand the focus of my coverage to more of the North Country while keeping an eye on Plattsburgh,” Ms. Chapman said in a statement. “I always strive to be thorough and seek the truth in my reporting, but what I also love most about the job is meeting people and being entrusted with telling their stories.”
Ms. Chapman will begin working at NCPR on May 9.
“Cara brings deep knowledge of the city of Plattsburgh and the Champlain Valley region to our newsroom,” NCPR News Director David Sommerstein said in a statement. “She’s a seasoned, ethical journalist who has proven experience listening to all sides and sorting through the facts. She also has a confident, conversational voice that NCPR listeners will come to love and trust.”
