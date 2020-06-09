WATERTOWN — Former NY-21 Congressman William Owens has endorsed Tedra Cobb for Congress.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Owens said that he believes Representative Elise Stefanik has “become party focused ignoring a large portion of her constituents,” while Ms. Cobb offers bipartisanship, and a record of fighting to lower the cost of prescription drugs and helping families with home heating assistance.
Mr. Owens lauded Ms. Cobb’s long history in the region, as well as her history as a volunteer firefighter and her work with the St. Lawrence Health Initiative.
“Tedra is a formidable opponent for this seat and has a proven track record of getting things done in this community,” he said.
(2) comments
“ Former NY-21 Congressman William Owens“ you left out‘D’ after Owens. Wow, this is a major surprise... Cobb will still lose by 10+.
Hope so
