WATERTOWN — A former secretary at a law firm has been charged with grand larceny after she allegedly stole more than $27,000 from the business.
Representatives from Schwerzmann & Wise PC, 220 Sterling St., filed a complaint with city police in March, stating they had found financial irregularities in their records and a larceny of more than $27,000.
An investigation showed that the person who alleged stole the money was Nicole A. Bennett, 26, of 25176 Maiden Lane, Great Bend.
Ms. Bennett came to the police station Tuesday and was arrested. She was charged with three felonies: third-degree grand larceny, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree falsifying business records.
Ms. Bennett was arraigned in City Court and later released on her own recognizance.
