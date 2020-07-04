Homing pigeons are often hundreds of miles from home when they get lost, but last weekend one of the birds landed on the porch of a house in Adams and had tags on it from a club from Carthage.
It was mid-afternoon on Saturday when Mark Strader was watering his garden and saw a white thing by his deck. He and his wife, Linda, have lived on the small plot of land flanked by crop fields on each side for nearly 25 years, but they’ve never seen a bird there with blue and yellow bands on its legs.
The bands indicate the bird is a homing pigeon, which are trained to fly back home from distances up to 600 miles. Clubs around the country compete in races to see which pigeon can return home the fastest.
“He’s not doing so good on his race if that’s what’s going on,” Mr. Strader said with a laugh.
As the bird walked around Mr. Strader, he slowly deciphered what the numbers were. After about an hour, he listed the following numbers: AU2014FWC9. They appear to be somewhat of an identification. The bird was born in 2014, “FWC” stands for Four Winds Club in Carthage, and perhaps the pigeon was banded ninth.
Mr. Strader said he called the club and the number was out of service. He then called another club in Syracuse, which was a fax line. Then he called another Syracuse club and spoke with a man who said he would get back to him. He also called a national club in Oklahoma, which redirected him back to Syracuse.
For nearly a week, the pigeon wandered around their backyard and roosted on their roof. Mr. Strader said hey wanted to find the owner but the trail had ran all but cold.
“We don’t know if he got lost,” Mrs. Strader said. “We don’t know if he got injured, but all I know is when he came here Saturday, there was food scattered on the deck and he was just eating his little heart out. He was hungry.”
The gentle and kind bird, she said, would have had a home there if it had wanted.
“Apparently he felt safe with us and he might want to stay,” she said. “It’s alright with me, we just have to learn how to take care of him.”
But after around six days, the bird flew away, hopefully recovered thanks to the Straders and heading back home.
Dale Zehr, the former secretary of the Four Winds Club, said it’s odd that the bird would stop at a house in Adams. If it raced for the Carthage club then it’s probably not far from home, and homing pigeons, if they get lost, are usually between 300 and 400 miles away.
The club, which was disbanded around eight years ago, raced pigeons for around 20 years against clubs in Syracuse, Ithaca, Utica and Binghamton.
Since the club ended, owners of the birds kept the bands on their birds as they don’t come off once they’re in place. There are owners across Watertown, Lowville, Carthage and Adams.
Mr. Zehr said homing pigeons return home after being injured or lost around 90 percent of the time. He said something must have happened to the bird to make it stop at a place so close to home, likely an injury of some sort.
“They usually just walk if they’re that close to home,” he said.
Mr. Zehr said on Friday that it would take a few days to locate the owner of the bird in his records.
