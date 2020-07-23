THERESA — The Theresa village deputy clerk accused of stealing village funds has been charged with third-degree grand larceny.
In a Thursday press release, state police announced the arrest of Danielle L. Rajner, 43, of Theresa, on the Class D felony following an internal audit of village finances and investigations by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations in Watertown and Alexandria Bay.
The internal audit by the village and the certified public accountants firm of Dannible and McKee, LLP, of Syracuse, determined that she allegedly stole more than $3,000 from the village from January 2014 through July 2018, state police said.
According to information provided by the accounting firm, the total value of all unusual transactions amounted to a loss of $48,326.00 for the village.
Ms. Rajner has not worked for the village since August 2018 after financial discrepancies and inconsistencies were identified by the Theresa village clerk and village board.
She resigned on Aug. 14 of that year following a 40-minute executive session with village board members.
In a Thursday press release, Theresa Mayor Jonathan Walker said the village identified a series of “suspicious adjustments and transfers in the accounts of certain electric, water and sewer customers” that led to “substantial shortfalls” in funds in those accounts.
At the conclusion of the internal investigation, the village board contacted state police and its insurance carrier and provided them with what was found, according to the mayor.
Since then, the village recovered $33,737 through an employee dishonesty claim. The village board also adopted and implemented a series of policies and procedures to further safeguard funds from similar theft in the future, the mayor said.
The village continues to cooperate with state police and the insurance carries “as the matter develops,” the mayor said.
Ms. Rajner was arraigned in Cape Vincent Town Court and was released on her own recognizance pending grand jury action, according to state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.