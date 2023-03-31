WATERTOWN — State police in Watertown arrested a former UPS driver for stealing packages that contained medication for veterans.
Police say they arrested Kyle A. St. Clair, 24, Watertown, for petit larceny and a prohibited act under state Public Health Law.
Police allege Mr. St. Clair stole prescription medication from three packages while he worked at a United Parcel Service facility in Watertown in 2022.
He was given an appearance ticket and released. He is scheduled to appear in Jefferson County CAP Court on April 19.
State police were assisted in the investigation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General and the United Parcel Service.
