Former city attorney weighs in on golf course deal

Then-city attorney Robert Slye reads an opening statement during a hearing at Watertown City Hall. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Former City Attorney Robert J. Slye says it’s irrelevant what deals were made after the city purchased the former Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million from developer Michael E. Lundy.

Slye was responding to a document that Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith released Friday that the mayor claims shows P.J. Simao was paid $1.7 million for his part in the deal for the golf club.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.