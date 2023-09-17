WATERTOWN — Former City Attorney Robert J. Slye says it’s irrelevant what deals were made after the city purchased the former Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million from developer Michael E. Lundy.
Slye was responding to a document that Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith released Friday that the mayor claims shows P.J. Simao was paid $1.7 million for his part in the deal for the golf club.
“It’s just not relevant to the issue,” Slye said Sunday. “What he got is irrelevant.”
In a state Supreme Court proceeding in January, it was revealed that Simao, the former owner of Ives Hill Country Club, received $850,000.
The information, Smith alleges, indicates “a cover-up” of the golf club deal.
But Slye declined to give an opinion about the authenticity of the document or whether Simao received either $1.7 million or $850,000.
He also would not comment about the mayor’s motive for releasing the document in the midst of a mayoral campaign.
The document apparently shows a December agreement between Lundy and Simao in which Simao would be paid $1.7 million for putting a deed restriction on Ives Hill, reducing the 18-hole course to nine holes. The document was unsigned.
In January, the city purchased Lundy’s share of the course in Thompson Park for $3.4 million and has since run the facility, now called Thompson Park Golf Course. Previously, the Watertown Golf Club leased about 66 acres from the city for part of its course.
With the deed restriction in place at Ives Hill, the Thompson Park course is the only 18-hole golf course within the city limits.
Slye also insisted that the closing of the golf deal was “professionally drawn up, negotiated, drafted and finalized.”
He also pointed out that he hasn’t represented the city since January when he became the law clerk for State Supreme Court Justice James P. McClusky, who has made sure he’s not involved in this issue or any other legal matter involving the city.
In two recent emails to the city, Lundy’s lawyer, Michael Young, blasted the mayor for releasing it. He accused the mayor of using the proposed confidential agreement for political means to help Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce’s mayoral bid.
On Sunday, Compo Pierce said the mayor did the right thing by making the document public. The entire deal needs to be more transparent, she said.
Saying that taxpayer money was “misused,” she insisted the document further shows the city paid too much for the golf club.
The deal was not transparent from the beginning, she said, because it was discussed behind closed doors, the public was quieted at a December special meeting and city officials were bound by non-disclosure agreements.
Before he left the position in January, Slye inadvertently received the document in an email amidst negotiations with the city.
At the time, Slye recognized that he should not have received the document as it was intended to be confidential and he agreed not to disclose it to the city.
In an email on Friday, Bullard wrote to Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero that Slye sent him the document in May, but he was uncomfortable with sharing it with the city at that time because of the contentious golf club issue and the confrontational atmosphere of council.
Ruggiero said she was able to release that email after waiving the attorney/client privilege.
“You have two lawyers, former City Attorney Bob Slye and interim City Attorney Todd Bullard conspiring to interfere with the mayoral election and my opponent is approving it,” she wrote in a text message.
She also accused Bullard of failing to represent the city in an ethical manner for not providing the document sooner.
In correspondence from him, Ruggiero said Bullard wrote “as a consequence, it may very well have been a violation of my ethical duties to City Hall to fail to disclose the Deed Restriction to my client.”
Bullard could not be reached for comment Sunday night.
But, in a Sept. 14 letter to Young, Bullard defended himself in how he handled the situation and decisions he made in representing the city.
He also accused Lundy and Simao of not negotiating in good faith regarding the golf club deal, writing that “the price was excessive.”
“It is unclear if that document was revised or executed,” he wrote. “Notwithstanding that issue, what is abundantly clear is that your client and Simao had valued it at $1.7 million.”
On Sunday, Smith clarified that he received the document prior to an Aug. 21 executive session. At that point, the other council members did not possess a copy of it.
Smith agreed to share the document with City Manager Kenneth A. Mix after the other three council members expressed concern the mayor would make it public to harm Ruggiero’s mayoral campaign.
Smith has maintained that he was able to make the document public, stressing that it was not an item that should be discussed in executive session.
After hearing about the document, Smith sent out “letters of inquiry” to Lundy and Simao asking them to address, in executive session, concerns he had about the information. Both, through their attorneys, declined.
Compo Pierce said that Lundy and Simao could have cleared up the meaning of the document by meeting with council to discuss it.
Ruggiero and Compo Pierce are running for mayor in November.
